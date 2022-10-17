IAS Jitendra Narain, accused of rape, suspended by Centre: All you need to know

Photo: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, over an accusation of sexual assault by a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair, with immediate effect.

The MHA, in a statement, said it received a report on October 16 regarding the sexual assault charges against Narain, a 1990-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, from Andaman and Nicobar Police. Narain was currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

The ministry received a report on Sunday from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Narain, when he was serving as chief secretary of the archipelago, and others.

According to a Union home ministry statement, the government is committed to ensuring zero-tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women.

The SIT is headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police and the woman has been provided police protection.

Narain said he would not like to comment on the “absurd” allegations. Sources close to him had said he has sent a “detailed representation” to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Secretary, among others, denying the charges.

Responding to the woman’s complaint on August 22 to the Director General of Police, A&N Islands, an FIR was lodged at the Aberdeen police station in Port Blair on October 1 and police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe her allegations

