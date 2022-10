Senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain suspended by Centre (file photo: IANS)

Centre has suspended senior bureaucrat Jitendra Narain who has been accused of rape by a woman in Andamans and Nicobar Islands. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said it received a report on October 16 regarding the sexual assault charges against the 1990-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, from Andaman and Nicobar Police.

