Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni rejects offer to become Punjab’s next CM, here's why

As the recent turn of events took place in the political scenario of Punjab, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni has declined the offer to become the next chief minister of the state, after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post yesterday.

According to reports, Ambika Soni declined the offer to become the next CM of Punjab in a late-night meeting conducted with former party president and colleague Rahul Gandhi. The meeting took place the same day that Captain Amarinder Singh decided to step down from the CM post.

During her meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the senior party leader made it clear that she doesn’t want to become the chief minister of the state as not having a Sikh as the CM of Punjab has “ramifications”. The decision on who will be the next CM of Punjab is still not finalized by the party.

Three political observers from the Congress party for Punjab are currently meeting with every MLA in the state and seeking their opinions regarding the appointment of the new chief minister, keeping in mind the recent developments. They will later report back to the high command and a decision will be announced.

As per ANI reports, the name of Soni came up as she is one of the senior-most leaders of the party, both Captain Amrinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have much respect for Soni. The final decision regarding the appointment of the new chief minister is speculated to be out by today evening.

Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s decision to step down from the CM’s post came mere months before the Punjab assembly elections, and thus, it is expected that the Congress party will issue their decision regarding the matter shortly.

Hours after his resignation, Amarinder Singh also came out to say that he will oppose any move that entails making Navjot Singh Sidhu the next chief ministerial face of Punjab. He also said that Sidhu will be a disaster since he has a connection with the Pakistan establishment.