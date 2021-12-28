Senior citizens with co-morbidities will not require doctor certificate for precaution dose: Centre

In view of the increasing graph of COVID-19, the central government on Tuesday took a big decision regarding the precaution dose of the vaccine. In the guidelines issued by the government, it has been said that without any certificate, those above 60 years of age will get a precaution dose. All persons aged 60 years & above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose, the Union Health Ministry said.

Notably, from January 10, the elderly and frontline workers will be given a booster dose. For the booster dose, people above 60 years of age and people with co-morbidities will not need to show any kind of medical certificate. The Ministry of Health has said in its guideline that such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose.

Guidelines have also been issued regarding the assembly elections to be held in five states. The personnel posted on duty in the electoral states will be counted as frontline workers and they will also get a booster dose.

The Ministry of Health has also issued a guideline for people in the age group of 15-18 years, stating that the vaccine can also be taken directly by visiting the vaccination centre. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in). Services in the on-site (walk-in) mode will be available subject to the availability of vaccination slots, the ministry said.