Senior advocate Harish Salve spoke to her 10 minutes before she got cardiac arrest

Senior advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday said that he had a conversation with former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj “just 10 minutes” before she suffered a cardiac arrest. Salve said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked him to come to her residence and collect a fee of Rs 1.

Sushma wanted to pay Salve a fee of Rs 1 for his successful representation of India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The senior lawyer said that he was “stunned” when he heard about the former minister’s death.

“For me, Sushma Swaraj ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said ‘you have to come and take your fees of Rs. 1 for Jadhav case’. Just 10 minutes post that, she had cardiac arrest,” said Salve.

At the International Court of Justice, Salve had successfully argued on behalf of India, following which the court had ordered Pakistan to grant New Delhi consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Sushma Swaraj was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she complained of restlessness.