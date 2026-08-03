Sending UPI money? You may soon see a ‘Confirm’ pop-up for risky payments; Here’s why

Banks have proposed an extra ‘Yes/No’ confirmation for risky UPI payments to curb fraud. The RBI is reviewing it.

Banks have proposed adding a 'Yes/No' confirmation for certain UPI transactions that look risky, to help stop fraud without slowing down all payments. The proposal has been sent to the RBI, which is reviewing new rules for digital payment safety.

What is being proposed

Banks prefer a risk-based strategy over verifying each large payment. You will see a pop-up asking, 'Do you want to proceed?' if a transaction is flagged as suspicious by a bank's fraud detection system. Only after you select 'Yes' will the payment be processed. Not every UPI payment would be affected by this. According to the ET report, it will only appear when the system detects something strange. Banks rejected other suggestions, such as requiring delays for all high-value payments. They claimed that delaying every transaction would undermine UPI's primary advantage in speed.

Why Banks want this

The number of UPI frauds has increased. Many scammers hack accounts. They deceive consumers into sending money immediately by using phoney customer service lines, calls, or WhatsApp. People frequently discover the deception after the money has been transferred because UPI transactions are quick and difficult to undo. One further confirmation, according to banks, can give customers a chance to consider their options before wiring money to a scammer.

Also read: Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

How will a transaction be flagged as ‘High-Risk’

The exact rules are not final yet. But banks already use systems that track spending patterns.

A payment may be flagged if it has:

An unusually large amount

A first-time beneficiary

A new device or location

A pattern very different from your normal spending

If any of these are detected, you’ll need to confirm before the money leaves your account.