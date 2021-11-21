'Send your kids to the border': Gautam Gambhir on Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Imran Khan 'bada bhai'



Navjot Singh Sidhu created quite the controversy after he said that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan was like his elder brother 'bada bhai' during his visit to the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, November 20.

Not taking the statement well, cricketer turned politician, Gautam Gambhir slammed Sidhu on Twitter. Gambhir, who is also the BJP Lok Sabha member from East Delhi tweeted, "Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother!"

What Sidhu had said was, "Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love." Sidhu made this statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project in Pakistan. The video went viral soon.

Not only Gautam Gambhir but BJP IT Cell national head Amit Malviya also tweeted the video of Sidhu with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'bada bhai'. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh."

However, Sidhu dismissed these comments made against him. He said, "Let BJP say whatever they want."

Sidhu was visiting the Kartarpur Corridor along with several Punjab cabinet ministers to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.