‘Send Seema Haider to Pakistan or else…’: Baloch dacoits vow to kill, rape Hindus amid PUBG love story row

The Seema Haider PUBG love story between a Pakistani woman and an Indian Hindu man has now taken another turn, with the Hindus in Pakistan now facing a threat.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

The PUBG love story between an Indian Hindu man and a Pakistani woman has now taken another turn, just a day after Seema Haider was released on bail. Haider was arrested after she entered India illegally to meet her internet boyfriend from India, but the case has now taken another turn.

A week after the PUBG love story made headlines, dacoits from Pakistan have now issued a public threat to India and the Hindus residing in their country, saying that if Seema Haider is not sent back to her hometown, there will be bloodshed.

A group of Baloch dacoits recorded a video from Pakistan, which is now going viral on social media, have threatened that if Seema Haider is not sent back to their country, then they will rape and kill the Hindu population living in Pakistan.

In the viral video, four men are seen wearing a mask and threatening the Hindu population in Pakistan while holding rifles. The person sitting in the center of the group of alleged terrorists is issuing threats to Hindus.

A man in the video can be heard saying, “A girl from our city of Jakharani has recently gone to Delhi from Pakistan. India must understand that if Seema Haider is not sent back to Pakistan, Hindus, and people of other religions living here will not be spared.”

Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan, illegally entered India with her four children after she fell in love with a Hindu man from India through the online gaming application PUBG. The couple had started living together in Greater Noida after she came to India.

After being arrested along with her lover Sachin, Haider was granted bail. The Muslim woman further said that she has converted to Hinduism and “loves vegetarian food”, all to build a life with her new partner in India.

