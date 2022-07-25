Sena vs Sena: Team Thackeray approaches EC to roadblock Shinde camp's 'real' Shiv Sena bid

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray - File Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has sought to stay on the Election Commission’s proceedings on the Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. Team Thackeray has claimed that the EC cannot determine which the real Shiv Sena is, till a decision on disqualification of rebel MLAs is made.

“If the ECI is allowed to proceed with the proceedings initiated by it on 22.07.2022, it would not only precipitate issues of great Constitutional import pending before this Court, it would also cause irreparable injury to the Applicant as any proceedings before the ECI relying upon the Petition of persons whose status as legislators is itself in question before this Court will not be just and proper," the plea said.

“Further such proceedings would also be in teeth of settled law that an inquiry into a matter which is sub-judice before the Court amounts to interference with the judicial proceedings and thus, amounts to contempt of the court as has been held in a number of decisions of this Hon’ble Court and various High Courts," the plea says.

Both the warring factions have been asked to submit their reply by 1 pm on August 8 after which the Election Commission will hold hearing regarding the claims and disputes between both sides.

The two sides have also been asked to give written statements detailing their views on the dispute in the party, which started with the rebellion by Shinde who led 40 MLAs to form a new government with support of the BJP.

In a letter to the Election Commission earlier, Shinde camp claimed its support of 40 out of 55 MLAs and 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena. This was the first big move by the rebel camp to claim control over the party and its symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

Earlier this week, the Thackeray camp approached the Election Commission of India, requesting it to hear its side before deciding claims to the party symbol. This was quite a pre-emptive move by the Thackeray camp given that the Shinde-led faction had, at least by then, not officially approached the poll body to claim right over the party symbol.

The Shinde camp had asked the Maharashtra assembly Speaker to disqualify Team Thackeray. However, on July 11, the Supreme Court told Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking Team Thackeray's disqualification.

The Shinde camp has said their Sena rivals need to be disqualified for defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the Speaker last month.

The Supreme Court has indicated that the matter be heard by a larger bench and has asked both camps to frame by July 27 issues for consideration.