Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sena vs Sena: Shinde writes to EC over 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of Andheri East bypoll, to meet poll body tomorrow

Shinde has pointed out that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Sena might use the symbol amidst a decision by the poll body awaited on the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Sena vs Sena: Shinde writes to EC over 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of Andheri East bypoll, to meet poll body tomorrow
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde - File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to the Election Commission, asking it to urgently allot the Shiv Sena’s 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to his faction ahead of the Andheri East assembly bypoll in Maharashtra.

While the ruling BJP will be contesting the seat on behalf of the ruling alliance, Shinde has pointed out that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Sena might use the symbol amidst a decision by the poll body awaited on the matter. 

The Shinde faction is also set to meet the Election Commission on Friday, in its bid to deny the 'bow and arrow' election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray group which has decided to field Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, for the November 3 bypoll. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.