Sena vs Sena: Shinde writes to EC over 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of Andheri East bypoll, to meet poll body tomorrow

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde - File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to the Election Commission, asking it to urgently allot the Shiv Sena’s 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to his faction ahead of the Andheri East assembly bypoll in Maharashtra.

While the ruling BJP will be contesting the seat on behalf of the ruling alliance, Shinde has pointed out that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Sena might use the symbol amidst a decision by the poll body awaited on the matter.

The Shinde faction is also set to meet the Election Commission on Friday, in its bid to deny the 'bow and arrow' election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray group which has decided to field Rutuja Latke, widow of MLA Ramesh Latke, for the November 3 bypoll.