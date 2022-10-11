Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal' (file photo)

The Election Commission of India has allotted the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction had sent 3 new election symbols to the poll body regarding the Andheri assembly bypolls in Mumbai. A day earlier, the EC had rejected his three symbols including the gada (mace).

This comes after the EC`s decision to put an interim ban on the use of the Shiv Sena`s name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol. The EC has named the Eknath Shinde faction as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray faction as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Thackeray`s party has been alloted the torch symbol.

READ | Sena vs Sena: How Uddhav Thackeray faction got the 'Mashaal' poll symbol and why EC rejected 'Trishul' and 'Gada'?