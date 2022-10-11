Search icon
Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde faction submits 3 choices for symbol; EC to pick from sun, sword-shield and pipal tree

Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has submitted its choices for the new symbol for their camp to the Election Commission.

Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

In midst of the Shiv Sena symbol row, Eknath Shinde’s faction of the party has submitted three choices for the new symbol of their camp to the Election Commission (EC). This comes just a day after the names for the two factions were finalized by the EC.

Similar to the move made by the Uddhav Thackeray Sena faction, Eknath Shinde’s camp submitted three symbols to the polling body today. The EC will take their pick for the new Team Shinde symbol from the following – Sun, sword and shield, and a pipal tree.

This move was instructed by the Election Commission, which had frozen the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena following a rift in the party, which was triggered by a rebellion against the previous Uddhav Thackeray government.

Yesterday, the Election Commission chose the symbol which will represent the Uddhav Thackeray –led faction of the Shiv Sena. The new symbol for Team Thackeray will be a mashaal (burning torch). The other two options were a Trishul and the rising sun.

Team Shinde and Team Thackeray both have been christened with new names for their factions, approved by the Election Commission. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will be called the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while the Eknath Shinde-faction will be called the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena).

The Uddhav Thackeray faction was batting for the Trishul (trident) symbol, but the Election Commission had decided against it since according to the guidelines, a political party symbol cannot have any religious affiliations.

The appointment of the new symbols for both factions of the Shiv Sena means that both factions will be able to contest the by-polls in Maharashtra with their own party symbols. The by-polls in Maharashtra are set to be conducted later this year.

The spat between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray deepened when the former led a rebellion against Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state, crumbling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

