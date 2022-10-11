Sena vs Sena: As EC freezes ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, Thackeray and Shinde factions get new names

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was overthrown by Shiv Sena rebels, the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party has been feuding in Maharashtra over who gets to use the name and symbol of Shiv Sena to carry on the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Soon after the Election Commission (EC) froze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray and Shinde factions were asked to submit their picks for their new faction symbol and name. Each faction ended up submitting three options to the polling body.

Now, Team Shinde and Team Thackeray both have been christened with new names for their factions, approved by the Election Commission. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will be called the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while the Eknath Shinde-faction will be called the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena).

The new party symbol of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is a mashaal (flaming torch), while the symbol for Eknath Shinde’s faction has not been allotted by the Election Commission yet.

Two suggestions by both the factions – gada and trishul – were rejected by the polling body, as the EC took a tough stand against political party symbols that portray a religious stance or symbol. The allocation of the new names took place on Monday.

Earlier, both the factions of Shiv Sena remained to feud over who gets to use the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The Shiv Sena has been associated with this symbol since 1989, before which they used symbols such as cup and plate, sword and shield, and coconut tree.

The spat between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray deepened when the former led a rebellion against Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in the state, crumbling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

After the rebellion settled and Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has appointed the new CM of Maharashtra, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis appointed as his deputy CM.

