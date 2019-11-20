Sena, NCP to share Maha CM post for 2.5 years each; Supriya Sule is Sharad Pawar's top choice: Sources

With another round of meeting between Congress and NCP leaders on Wednesday, the two parties are inching closer towards an agreement with the Shiv Sena with an announcement on government formation scheduled for Friday.

After another round of meeting in Delhi, NCP and Congress said they are sure they will be able to give a stable government in the state very soon. The leaders of the two parties who met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the capital said discussion will continue.

Speaking to reporters, Congress's Prithviraj Chavan who was part of the meeting said, "Congress leaders and Congress-NCP will meet tomorrow. By evening we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow (November 22) all three parties will meet."

A meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs is also scheduled for Friday at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.

Earlier, Chavan, after coming out of the meeting, said, "Discussions will continue. I am sure we will be able to give a stable government to Maharashtra very soon," he said.

He said the two parties had had a long and positive discussion.

NCP's Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at the press conference, said, "Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate government in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide an alternate government as soon as possible."

Sources said Shiv Sena was also contacted during the NCP-Congress meeting.

Sena-NCP-Congress formula

The three parties have reportedly agreed on rotational chief minister - two and half years each for Sena and NCP - with Sharad Pawar-led party likely to get a shot at the post first.

Sources said if Sena agrees to the NCP's demand, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule could become the first woman chief minister of the state. The NCP is pushing for the first two and half years for itself with the remaining term for Shiv Sena.

As part of the power-sharing formula, the three parties are likely to share ministerial berths according to their strength in the assembly. Accordingly, 16-15-12 formula is being charted out between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively.

The council of ministers Maharashtra can have 43 members.

Details regarding the assembly speaker's post also need to be ironed out. It is clear that the NCP-Congress combine will get the post but the two parties have not yet decided who will be their candidate.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.