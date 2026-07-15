Semicon 2.0: India's Rs 1.27 lakh crore chip push, can it become 'trusted' rival to China in global supply chains?

Semicon 2.0 Approved: Ashwini Vaishnaw said the capital will be deployed to develop intellectual properties and chip ​designs, setting up more fabrication plants and ​boosting research and development.

The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with Rs 1,27,500 crore to build India’s full semiconductor ecosystem. With massive investment in semiconductors, the government aims to advance its ambitious bid to become a global manufacturing hub.

The aim is to move India from 28nm chips to advanced nodes and from dependence to self-reliance. The big question now is whether India can position itself as an alternative in supply chains dominated by China, Taiwan and South Korea. While the industry calls it a long-term play to become a global hub, experts weigh in on whether this investment makes India a 'trusted' partner for global companies looking beyond China.

Semicon 2.0: Focus areas

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the capital will be deployed to develop intellectual properties and chip ​designs, setting up more fabrication plants and ​boosting research and development. It will enable incentivising domestic production of chip-making machines, chemicals and gases to cut imports. The move aims to attract more companies to set up silicon, compound and display fabs, with the first fab expected by 2028 and expanding packaging and testing units after early success.

Semicon 2.0 will push R&D to move from 28nm-110nm chips to more advanced nodes through Indian and global partnerships. It aims to scale talent development by building on 315 universities already training 68,000+ students.

The announcement comes five ​years after India unveiled a USD10 billion incentive plan, as ​part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub.

Under ISM 1.0, the government has approved 12 semiconductor units with a total investment of Rs 1.64 Lakh cr, including 1 silicon fab, 1 silicon carbide fab, 1 display fab, and 9 packaging units. Of these, Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi have already started production, while one more unit is expected to begin in 2026. On the design front, 24 projects have been funded, and 105 startups/MSMEs have been given access to chip design tools to develop chips for applications like satellites, drones, IoT, AI, telecom and smart meters.

India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) says ISM 2.0 builds on ISM 1.0’s success and positions India to become a global hub. Mr Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, says the move reflects the Government’s long-term vision to build capabilities that are relevant to global supply chains and position India as a consequential player in the global semiconductor industry.

"ISM 2.0 can bring together manufacturing, supply chain, innovation and human capital to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem. Forward-looking state governments will now fiercely compete for investments in their respective states to get a share of ISM 2.0. Semi-conductor design, including AI compute with IP owned by Indian companies, will be a focus area," says Mohindroo.

However, CloudPhotonix CEO Tarun Sibal cautioned that without domestic equipment, materials, talent and global R&D partnerships, India’s chip ambitions will remain hard to scale. “Semicon 2.0 rightly shifts focus from chip design to chip-making, where India’s real gap lies in equipment and materials that are still almost entirely imported. Closing that gap needs more than incentives," he says.

Can India be a 'trusted' alternative for the global supply chain?

Well, semiconductors are the backbone of modern economies and AI, making them a key tool in geopolitics, trade wars, and national security. While China still lags in cutting-edge chips, it has quickly gained a big share of chips, challenging Taiwan and South Korea. US firms like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, on the other hand, lead the world in advanced logic and high-margin chip design. As the US and China compete for semiconductor dominance, the question is whether India can emerge as a third option for global supply chains under ISM 2.0?

Ajay Srivastava, Global Trade Research Institute, believes India is unlikely to become an alternative to China in semiconductors anytime soon, as China has spent over three decades building a complete ecosystem from materials and equipment to fabrication and design.

Srivastava flags the three biggest roadblocks for India: "The absence of a complete domestic supply chain for semiconductor materials and equipment, the lack of deep manufacturing know-how and experienced talent in advanced chip production, and the challenge of achieving the scale and low costs needed to compete with heavily subsidised producers in China, Taiwan and South Korea."

Mayank Arora, Associate Partner- Regulatory, Nangia Global, adds that the lack of cutting-edge technological know-how and dependence on foreign collaborations further put India behind. He also points out the shortage of talent in low-value-added areas, which forces companies to hire expensive expatriates and creates geopolitical bottlenecks.

On the flip side, Arora notes ISM 2.0 aims to address these gaps by incentivising both domestic and foreign investors through pari-passu central government funding. "Additional benefit for R&D and talent development would further lead to the creation of talent capable of adopting and developing state-of-the-art technologies."

Meanwhile, Semicon 2.0 appears as India’s pitch to global companies looking to de-risk from China. The challenge is that trust in supply chains is earned over years, not allocated in a Cabinet note. If India graduates from incentives to real competitiveness, it could find a place in global supply chains. If not, the Rs 1.27 lakh crore push risks becoming another ambitious plan on the burner.