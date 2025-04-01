Singh's church operates as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) claiming to provide charitable services. His "miracle" videos, where he organises religious congregations or satsangs, often show dramatic healings and testimonials.

A court in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict.



Bajinder was pronounced guilty on March 28 under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.



The case was registered on a complaint filed by a woman at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018. Tight security arrangements were made at the court complex before the pronouncement of the verdict on Tuesday.

Who Is Pastor Bajinder Singh?

Bajinder Singh, 42, is the founder and head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom, with branches in Jalandhar and New Chandigarh. His ministry, which started in 2016, attracts a large number of followers, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Many of his followers avoid converting to Christianity officially to retain government benefits associated with their original community status.

Singh's church operates as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) claiming to provide charitable services. His "miracle" videos, where he organises religious congregations or satsangs, often show dramatic healings and testimonials. His popularity is evident through his YouTube channel with 3.74 million subscribers, along with a million followers on Facebook and 1.1 million on Instagram.

With PTI inputs