Self-styled Christian pastor and head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom in Punjab's Jalandhar is not new to controversies and with the latest being a viral CCTV video showing him assaulting a man and a woman in his office. The footage, reportedly from February 2025, has sparked widespread outrage and added to the growing list of allegations against him.

The video shows Singh throwing a mobile phone at a man before approaching him and hitting him with a purse. Moments later, he slaps the man in front of other staff members. The situation escalates further when a woman visiting the office with her child confronts him. Singh is seen slapping her as well, leading to a heated altercation that requires others in the room to intervene.

Goon Pastor Baljinder Singh is physically assaulting employees, including women! Shockingly, @BhagwantMann’s government remains silent. What’s the deal, Mann Sahab? pic.twitter.com/4S2Xvg7EN2 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 23, 2025

This incident comes just days after an FIR was filed against Singh by a 22-year-old woman accusing him of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. The complainant alleged that Singh had made inappropriate advances toward her since she was 17, touched her without consent, and pressured her to marry him despite her being married. She also claimed that he threatened her and her family if she spoke out.

Singh has denied these allegations, calling them part of a conspiracy against him orchestrated by another pastor. He dismissed the claims as baseless and insisted that the complainant was like a "daughter" to him. He asserted that the complainant was suffering from an "evil spirit" and had approached him for prayers and healing. Singh described his role as purely spiritual and dismissed the claims as baseless.



Other instances of assault

This is not the first time Singh has faced legal troubles. In 2018, he was arrested on rape charges at Delhi airport while attempting to flee to London. He has also been accused of financial fraud, unlawful conversions, and other criminal activities over the years. Despite his controversial history, Singh continues to maintain a significant following due to his claims of miraculous healing and prophetic abilities.