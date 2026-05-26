Ram Rahim on 30-day parole again; how Dera Sacha chief secures repeated releases?

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been released from Rohtak's Sunaria Jail after being granted 30-day parole by the competent state authority. This marks his 16th temporary release since his 20-year sentence in the Sadhvi sexual assault case.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been released from Rohtak's Sunaria Jail after being granted 30-day parole by the competent state authority. This marks his 16th temporary release since his 20-year sentence in the Sadhvi sexual assault case.

The self-styled godman walked out of Sunaria Jail at around 6:34 am, with minimal visible security arrangements during his exit. Confirming the development, his advocate Jitendra Khurana said, "He has got the parole today. It has been given by the competent authority of the state. He has been granted parole for 30 days."He further added, "He will stay in his Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, during the parole.

This is not the first instance of parole granted to the self-styled godman, whose temporary releases in the past have triggered political criticism and security concerns.