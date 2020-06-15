Headlines

Select local trains resume in Mumbai, to be availed only by essential workers

Here are the details of the suburban train services that have been resumed:

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 07:57 AM IST

The Western Railway and Central Railway announced on Sunday that some select local trains in Mumbai will resume services for essential staff. These special suburban services will not be for the general public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the government of Maharashtra.

Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. Central Railway will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down) 130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel.

 

 

A joint media release by the Western Railway & Central Railway said, "Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to resume their selected suburban services over WR, CR (mainline and harbour line) for essential staff as identified by the state government. Accordingly, WR will run 60 pairs of its 12 car suburban services (total 120 i.e. 60 in Up direction & 60 in Down direction) between Churchgate and Dahanu Road w.e.f. Monday, June 15, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, only for movement of essential staff as identified by the State Government.

The release stated that these trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of approximately 15 minutes.

The maximum services will be run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road. These services will run as fast local train over WR, between CCG and Borivali & will run as slow beyond Borivali.

According to the Central Railway, EMU Services running plan of Mumbai Division (C.R.) for essential staff as identified by the state government are:

Total of 200 services will run (100 UP+ 100 DN).

CSMT to Kasara, Karjat, Kalyan, Thane - 130 services (65 UP+ 65 DN).

CSMT to Panvel- 70 services (35 UP+ 35 DN)

According to the media release, common for both Railways, an approximate number of 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50 thousand on Western Railway) as identified by the state government are expected to travel by these trains.

These special suburban services will not be for general passengers/public and will be strictly for essential staff as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra only. Traveling authority will be applicable as per normal procedure over WR & CR for Season Tickets etc and certain booking windows will be opened for the same, on which respective staff will be facilitated on showing their govt ID cards.

It has been observed that due to the lockdown, season ticket holders lost a number of days despite holding a valid season ticket. Therefore, Railways has decided to extend the validity of the season tickets to the extant of days lost.

The same shall be permitted at the UTS counters at the stations to those permitted by State Government. UTS counters may also issue fresh tickets/ season tickets to persons permitted by the State Government of Maharashtra, the release stated.

The Railway workman special trains, already running will continue to run. RPF/GRP/State Police will be deployed at various stations.

Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff as identified by the State Government.

Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E-passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking. State Government will ensure the same.

Railways, as well as the state government, will ensure multiple rounds of checking to ensure only essential staff as identified by the State Government, should board these trains.

The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel, are done so after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from containment zone.

To allow adequate social distancing in the coaches, unlike its seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train. Further, the state government is advised to stagger the timings of its offices for workers coming from different areas to ensure there is no crowding at the stations and inside the trains.

Strict imposition of "NO HAWKER & NO PARKING ZONE" in station circulating area at 150 meters radius is to be implemented. Approach roads to stations shall be ensured to enable smooth passage of identified passengers and prevent any mass gathering of the public at station premises by respective Municipal Corporations in their respective areas.

Ambulances will be kept at each station along with the medical staff to deal with the emergency situation arises during the travel of commuters by respective Municipal Corporations.

