Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: 'What a creep'

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

India

Seizure of power by violence can't be legitimised, Jaishankar at SCO-Afghan Contact group meet

Earlier today, it emerged that the Taliban has captured the crucial Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Even as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates as the Taliban makes territorial gains, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said a seizure of power by violence cant be legitimised. 

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Afghanistan contact group meeting, EAM said, "The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda."

Adding, "The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions."

The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious. Earlier today it emerged that the Taliban has captured the crucial Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan. Fall of Spin Boldak is seen as symbolic in terms of the Taliban's gains.

Calling for, "peace negotiations in earnest" as the "only answer", EAM said pointed to an "acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format, and Istanbul process is essential". He said, "future of Afghanistan cannot be its past" and a "whole new generation has different expectations" which "should not let them down".

In a few days' time, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai will be travelling to Doha, Qatar for talks with the Taliban. Previous rounds of Afghan govt, Taliban talks, known as intra Afghan talks have been inconclusive.

At the meet in Dushanbe, which saw Afghanistan being represented by Afghan FM Hanif Atmar, India called for an "independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation"

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar & Afghan FM Atmar had held talks in which the latter lauds India's role in building regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

