Seer of Udupi Pejavara Mutt, Vishwesha Theertha Swami, passes away at 88; PM Modi, Karnataka CM express condolences

Vishwesha Teertha Swami, a revered seer, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday (December 28).

The health condition of the saint was very critical, and it further deteriorated on Saturday.

He breathed his last after succumbing to multiple organ failure. He died in Udupi Krishna Mutt after being shifted there on the early hours of Sunday from KMC Hospital as per his wishes.

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami's treatment continued in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. All arrangements of ventilator and ICU units were made in the Mutt to treat him.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said that his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru, adding that several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes at the National College in Bengaluru.

"Later today, his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru. Several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru. Last rites will be performed at around 7 pm at Vidyapeeth," the Udupi MLA said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa sent their condolences after the saint's death.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in hearts & minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just & compassionate society. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," he added.

"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," ANI quoted BS Yediyurappa as saying.

Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami was born in 1931 and become a 'sanyasi' at the age of 8. He was the head of Pejavara Mutt, one of the eight Mutts in Udupi.

Renowned for his secular credentials, he had asked the mutt to organise Iftar for Muslims during Ramadan.