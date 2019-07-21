'Seems like for entire district': Hapur resident gets electricity bill of Rs 128 crore

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district is running from pillar to post after he received an electricity bill of Rs 128 crore. The man, who lives with his wife in Hapur's Chamri said he has complained to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) officials but no one has so far helped him.

Moreover, adding to his woes, the electricity department has also cut the connection as he failed to pay the bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444. He has a domestic connection of 2 kilowatts.

Shamim, who was shocked to see the amount, approached the electricity department where he was allegedly told to pay the bill in order to resume the connection.

"No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," said Shamim.

"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill of whole Hapur," said Shamim.

"Even if I earn money for my entire life, I'll still be unable to pay this amount," he said.

"We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high?" asks Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha.

"We are poor, how we will pay such large amount," she rued.

A power distribution department official admitted that the inflated bill was incorrect and said it was because of some technical fault and will soon be rectified.

"This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place," Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer, said.

Earlier in January this year, a man from Kannauj was sent an electricity bill for Rs 23 crore for his domestic connection of 2 kilowatts.

In May last year, a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Aurangabad committed suicide after receiving an electricity bill of Rs 8.64 lakh. The power distribution firm later said the amount was an erroneous one caused due to a missing decimal point.

Jagannath Nehaji Shelke (36) allegedly hung himself as he was distressed over the bill and several visits to the local office of the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) were in vain