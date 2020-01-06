Seemapuri case: Five arrested, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for instigating violence during anti-CAA protests

Five men, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with their alleged role in causing violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi.

The two Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan. The others who have been arrested are Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24) and Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40).

Earlier, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police had notified that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants could be involved in the recent incidents of violence that erupted in East Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelanpur areas.

At least 15 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified by SIT who were involved in causing damage to public properties during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri.

The police suspect a foreign hand behind the incidents of violent riots, as it is suspected that the acts of violence were the work of only a handful of individuals influencing politics from a distance. A thorough interrogation will be conducted to get hold of any clues. The police are also scanning the social media groups through which violent protests are being organised, reports stated.