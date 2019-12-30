Seemapuri case: Accused claiming to be minor proved to the contrary by medical test, Court adjourns hearing of bail plea

A Delhi Court on Monday adjourned till January 6 the hearing on bail plea of one of the accused in the Seemapuri violence case who had claimed to be a juvenile. The Court had earlier ordered the results of a bone ossification test of the accused. After the results of the test were submitted today, the Court found that the accused is not a minor.

The hearing on the bail plea of the accused was adjourned till January 6, 2020. Earlier, the individual had filed a bail application in the court, arguing that he was a minor, following which the Court had instructed for him to be kept separately.

Now, after the tests confirm that the individual is not a minor, what decision to be taken in this regard remains yet to be seen. The Delhi Court had earlier sent 11 people, including the accused who claimed to be a minor, to 14 days judicial custody in connection with violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC) earlier this month.

The hearing for all of the other 10 accused in the matter will take place tomorrow.