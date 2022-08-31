BJP suspends Jharkhand leader accused of torturing domestic help, NCW seeks action in 7 days

Photo: IANS

The BJP on Tuesday suspended leader Seema Patra after she was accused of assaulting and torturing her 29-year-old domestic help. Patra, who is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra was accused of harassing her employee Sunita, starving her for days and even breaking her teeth with an iron rod.

The National Commission for Women also took cognizance of the reports and ordered action into the alleged crime, asking the Jharkhand Police to probe the allegation against Seema Patra and arrest her if they are found true. NCW has demanded a report on the action in 7 days. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police.

The suspended BJP leader, Seema Patra was attached with the Rashtriya Mahila Morcha wing of the party. State BJP president said that she was immediately suspended when the incident surfaced in public, proving the party’s zero tolerance towards atrocities against SC and ST communities.

"She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee was formed to inquire into the matter in detail. After the committee submits its report, strictest action will be taken against them. In BJP, there is no place for such people," said a BJP spokesperson.

“The atrocity perpetrated on the victim is extremely disturbing and such an act of violence against a human is shameful," an official statement from the NCW said. The NCW also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and her safe rehabilitation

"The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days," the statement read.

(With inputs from ANI)