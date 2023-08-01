Headlines

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pakistani woman Seema Haider has been offered a role in a Bollywood film in the midst of the row kicked up by her cross-border love story with Greater Noida man Sachin.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

The love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Uttar Pradesh man Sachin Meena has made headlines over the last months, with the allegations of her being a spy being investigated by the UP ATS. Now, the Pakistani woman has gotten a film offer from a Bollywood producer.

A prominent film producer has offered a role in his film to Seema Haider. Amit Jani of Meerut, who runs his production house in Mumbai, has offered the film to Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who made headlines after coming to India illegally to live with her Indian partner.

Amit Jani's video is viral on social media. In this video, Amit Jani is seen saying that he has given the offer considering the financial condition of Seema Haider and Sachin. Amit Jani, known for his sharp statements, has recently launched the teaser of one of his films.

Earlier, both Seema Haider and her partner Sachin had told news agencies that because of the ongoing investigation against them both, they have not been able to find any work, causing extreme financial strain on their family.

Hearing the condition of the couple, Mumbai producer Amit Jani has offered a role in his movie to Seema Haider, in an effort to end the financial struggles and help their family. Amit Jani is about to release a film based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, who was killed during the Nupur Sharma protests.

Amit Jani said in the viral video that he does not support the way that Seema Haider entered India illegally, he is aware of the couple’s financial conditions and thus, has offered a role to the Pakistani woman in any of his upcoming movies.

Seema Haider had entered India illegally from Nepal after arranging fake documents with the help of her Indian lover Sachin Meena and his family.

