Seema Haider spy mystery deepens: Pakistani woman’s connection to ISI, Pak Army revealed; ‘fake’ ID card investigated

Seema Haider has been alleged of being a spy from Pakistan, but the mystery has taken another turn just as her family has revealed her connection to the Pak Army and the ISI.

The mystery surrounding the love story of Seema Haider and her partner Sachin has now taken a mysterious turn, as the spy allegations against the Pakistani woman seem to be getting stronger after certain revelations made by her own family members.

Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan travelled to India illegally to marry her online lover Sachin Meena, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. As she entered the country, security agencies were concerned that this is not a cross-border love story, but a conspiracy by a Pakistani spy.

Now, Seema Haider’s first husband Ghulam Haider has revealed that she has a personal connection with the Pakistani Army, which was earlier denied by her. The Pakistani woman’s brother had recently joined the Pak Army, while her uncle holds a high-ranking position in the force.

This fact further deepens Seema Haider’s connection with the Pakistani security forces, as well as the country’s intelligence agency ISI. This new information is expected to strengthen the case of the UP ATS and intelligence agencies against Haider.

Further, concerns have also been raised about the Pakistani identity card carried by the woman when she entered India illegally. Seema Haider’s ID card was only issued in the year 2022, while the standard issuing of the card is done at birth.

This has raised suspicion that Seema Haider’s Pakistan national identity card is fake, and she may have used it to enter the country illegally. The ID cards and documents of Seema and her four children are now being examined by the agencies.

For the unversed, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena connected via the online game PUBG and soon fell in love, after which the Pakistani woman decided to enter India illegally, with the help of Sachin and his family, and got married to her Indian partner.

READ | Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue