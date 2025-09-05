Seema Haider’s surprise visit to Delhi creates buzz, steps out for the first time from her home in Greater Noida to meet...

Seema Haider, who has been living in Noida for two years, has now stepped out of the city for the first time. After leaving Noida, she reached Delhi to meet her lawyer, AP Singh, at his house. Seema had earlier claimed that lawyer AP Singh was like his brother

Seema Haider, who has been living in Noida for two years, has now stepped out of the city for the first time. After leaving Noida, she reached Delhi to meet her lawyer, AP Singh, at his house. Seema had earlier claimed that lawyer AP Singh was like his brother, and while going to his house, she said that she was going to her ‘maica’ to meet Singh’s mother as she was ill. Seema Haider, who married Sachin Meen, has been living in Greater Noida since then.

Seema Haider went to AP Singh’s house and even made a video and posted this on her YouTube channel. She is an active content creator who regularly posts videos on YouTube and social media sites. It is the first time that Seema Haider went to Delhi as before this, she always remained in her husband Sachin Meena’s house in Rabupura. She was last seen shopping in the markets of Noida and Greater Noida. Now feeling safe in the Delhi-NCR region, she started stepping out of her husband’s house.

She did not go alone, as her husband Sachin Meena and her kids accompanied her to AP Singh’s house, where they first made them met his mother and Seema’s family had food there.

Who is AP Singh?

AP Singh is Seema Haider’s lawyer, who is fighting for her identity, which came under fire since she landed in India from Pakistan two years back to marry his then lover and now husband, Sachin Meena. He is fighting to secure her claim that, after marrying, Sachin Meena’s claim of being ‘India’s daughter-in-law' and that she is now an Indian citizen. She already had a husband in Pakistan along with four children.

AP Singh is a senior lawyer who sent a plea to the President to allow Seema Haider Indian citizenship. He came to the limelight when he fought the case of Nirbhaya.

Who is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider is a Pakistani who came to India in 2023 via Nepal to marry Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena. She came along with her four children. She is currently on bail and according to which she cannot go outside India without informing the police or change her address.

She met Sachin Meena when she used to play PUBG as the two connected through the game and used to chat for a long time and later fell in love.