Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

Seema Haider has been raising suspicion about her back story and her illegal entry into India to meet her lover, and the intelligence agencies have uncovered some mysterious facts about her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

The love story of Pakistani woman Seema Haider with an India man Sachin Meena has raised a wave of suspicion across the country, with intelligence agencies probing deeper into what seems like a romance movie cross border love story.

What started out as a fairytale romance story between two people from rival countries has now turned into a spy thriller, where Seema Haider is being investigated on suspicions of being a spy from Pakistan, working on behalf of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) revealed several facts about Seema Haider which is making them lean towards the possibility of her being a spy from Pakistan. Here are some suspicious facts about the Pakistani woman and the PUBG love story.

5 suspicious facts about Seema Haider

During the interrogation of the Pakistani woman, she was asked to read a few lines in English and she did so fluently, with a completely different accent. This raised suspicion that Seema Haider has had professional training in multiple languages.

While entering India illegally from Nepal, Seema Haider and her four children were made to appear Indian. Sources quoted by India Today revealed that Seema Haider was given a makeover to “appear Indian” with a rural background, so as to not raise eyebrows at the border.

Seema Haider’s officer ID card from Pakistan was only made in 2022, while the protocol is the issue the ID card at birth, raising suspicion that her ID card and other documents are fake.

Her former husband has revealed that Seema Haider has a close personal connection with the Pakistani Army and the ISI. Haider’s brother has recently joined the Pakistani Army, while her uncle is a high-ranking official in the force.

While going through her Facebook account, the UP ATS discovered that Seema Haider had reached out to a lot of people from Delhi NCR while she was in Pakistan, and had also tried to befriend army personnel from India.

READ | Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

