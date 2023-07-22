Seema Haider case: Sachin Meena used to assault Pakistan national, claims landlord

Headlines

Tragic gym accident: Fitness influencer succumbs while trying to lift 210kg, details here

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tragic gym accident: Fitness influencer succumbs while trying to lift 210kg, details here

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

HomeIndia

India

Seema Haider case: Sachin Meena used to assault Pakistan national, claims landlord

Sachin-Seema Haider's Noida landlord has made several revelations about the PubG love story couple who are under investigation by UP ATS.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seema Haider case: The Pakistani woman Seema Haider is deeply in love with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena for whom she came to India without a visa. There have been several developments in the case that are unfolding every few days. According to reports, the relationship between the two was not only of love but had a few conflicts among themselves. 

The claim has been made by the landlord of Seema-Sachin living in a rented house in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida. According to ABPnews, it has come to light that Sachin Meena used to beat Seema as well. 

Seema and Sachin’s landlord has revealed a few things about the couple. According to the landlord, there used to be many quarrels between the two. He also added that Seema used to smoke ‘beedi.’ Sachin didn’t like this habit of her fr which he used to beat him at times. 

Seema Haider is not ready to go back to her country Pakistan and she is repeatedly claiming her true love for Sachin while she was being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh ATS. She is busy finding her future in India and has been requesting to stay in India only. 

This PubG love story is unveiling day by day. Seema, who left her home for Sachin, left her husband, and even left the country and now wants to spend her whole life with Sachin and does not want to go back to Pakistan. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This billionaire owns the 2nd costliest house worth Rs 6,000 crore, after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela share emotional video of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's arrival: Watch

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

This star kid to make OTT debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE