Seema Haider case: Sachin Meena used to assault Pakistan national, claims landlord

Sachin-Seema Haider's Noida landlord has made several revelations about the PubG love story couple who are under investigation by UP ATS.

Seema Haider case: The Pakistani woman Seema Haider is deeply in love with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena for whom she came to India without a visa. There have been several developments in the case that are unfolding every few days. According to reports, the relationship between the two was not only of love but had a few conflicts among themselves.

The claim has been made by the landlord of Seema-Sachin living in a rented house in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida. According to ABPnews, it has come to light that Sachin Meena used to beat Seema as well.

Seema and Sachin’s landlord has revealed a few things about the couple. According to the landlord, there used to be many quarrels between the two. He also added that Seema used to smoke ‘beedi.’ Sachin didn’t like this habit of her fr which he used to beat him at times.

Seema Haider is not ready to go back to her country Pakistan and she is repeatedly claiming her true love for Sachin while she was being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh ATS. She is busy finding her future in India and has been requesting to stay in India only.

This PubG love story is unveiling day by day. Seema, who left her home for Sachin, left her husband, and even left the country and now wants to spend her whole life with Sachin and does not want to go back to Pakistan.