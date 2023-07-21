Seema Haider case: Pak woman acted as ‘Preeti’ to enter India, spoke fluent English, contacted Delhi-NCR people via PubG

The Uttar Pradesh ATS asked Seema to read a few lines in English and the results were quite shocking.

Pakistan’s Seema Haider case: The 30-year-old Pakistani who is under investigation with his lover Sachin Meena a resident of Greater Noida for coming to India to be with his partner without a visa. She met Sachin through PubG in 2020. According to fresh developments in the case, it has come to light that Seema speaks perfect English while she was being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terror Squad.

The UP ATS asked Seema to read a few lines in English and the results were quite shocking. Seema didn’t only read the text properly but the way she read the text was perfect, according to an India Today report.

Seema Haider entered India via the Nepal border to live with Sachin Meena in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district of UP. During the questioning, it was revealed that contacted people mostly from Delhi-NCR through PUBG.

According to fresh revelations, it has come to the attention of UP police that Seema allegedly posed as ‘Preeti’ when she boarded the bus from Pokhara, Nepal to illegally enter India with her 4 children.

She claimed that she was an Indian resident and showed her forged Aadhaar card to the bus manager. Several questions have been raised over her Pakistani identity card. The Uttar Pradesh ATS currently is investigating the delay in obtaining her Pakistani citizenship ID card.