Seelampur Violence: Eight arrested, Delhi Police conducts flag march in area

Delhi Police has so far arrested eight people in connection with the Tuesday's violence that ensued in the Seelampur area during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, were injured when the protests against the new citizenship law got out of hand on Tuesday.

Protestors pelted stones at police personnel, torched several motorbikes and a police booth and damaged buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur.

Two FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday and six people were arrested.

The arrested of two other persons were made on Wednesday.

Police said the accused were identified from the footage recorded in CCTV cameras.

Police personnel on Wednesday carried out a flag march in Seelampur and Jafrabad area.