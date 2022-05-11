Sedition law in India to change soon? Centre to issue reply to Supreme Court today

File photo

The sedition law in India has sparked a major political debate in the country, and the Centre is all set to issue a reply to the Supreme Court regarding the sedition case today, May 11. This comes soon after the government was seeking time from the court to review the law.

Further, the Supreme Court had asked the central government that till the time it is reviewing the sedition law in the country, what will happen to those who are already facing charges under the current terms of Section 124A.

Question the Centre, Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, “We will give you time till tomorrow morning to take instructions from the government. Our concern is pending cases and future cases, how the government will take care of those till it re-examines the law.”

CJI Ramana had further said, “In order to protect the interest of people who are already booked under the sedition law as well as future cases, Centre to file response on whether those can be kept in abeyance till the law is re-examined.”

The Supreme Court bench further put up a list of tough questions for the Centre in the most recent hearing regarding the sedition law, talking about the review of the law and the misuse of the terms that are set by the government.

The Centre, in a new affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, had said, “In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) and the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, Sedition law."

Today, the Centre is expected to file a response on whether those booked under the law can be kept in abeyance till the time the government is reviewing its terms, to protect the interest of the people who have already been charged under Section 124A.

Many opposition leaders have been slamming the BJP-led central government in India for trying the “delay” the matter in Supreme Court. Congress has also suggested that no arrest should take place under the sedition law until the review process is completed by the Centre.

