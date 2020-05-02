Sedition charges slapped against Delhi Minority Commission chief for incediary post on social media

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday registered sedition charges against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for his incendiary remarks.

He had posted a message in social media in which he stated that if Muslims are continued to be persecuted in India, he will complain to the Aran countries following which all hell will break loose.

A resident of Vasant Kunj registered an FIR against him, stating that the Khan's post was “provocative, intend to cause disharmony and create the rift in the society.”

However, he issued an apology on social media saying that the post was "ill-timed and insensitive in view of the country facing a medical emergency".

He said that his tweet thanking Kuwait for acknowledging the persecution of Indian Muslims in the context of the northeast Delhi violence has hurt certain people's sentiments which were never his intention.

Taking note of the tweet, BJP demanded his removal from the post of Delhi Minorities Commission chairman, and moreover, a delegation of BJP MLA's met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and urged for registration of a case against him.

Khan assumed the position as Chief of Delhi Minority Commission on July 20, 2017, for a term of three years, and there is still three months left in his tenure.