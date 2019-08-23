Headlines

Security tightened in UP ahead of Janmashtami celebrations

As part of stringent security measures, platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 15 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 11:33 AM IST

In view of the Janmashtami festival, security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh and the authorities have been asked to remain alert.

As part of stringent security measures, platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 15 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the state.

Briefing about additional security measures, IG (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Praveen Kumar said that there are instructions to keep an eye on temples and other religious places using security gadgets.

Police Officers have been told to remain pro-active in areas where religious processions will be taken out as part of the celebrations. Intelligence department has also been instructed to remain alert during the festive occasion, Kumar said.

