Security tightened in Delhi after intel warns of Jaish threat on Diwali

The security agencies are on a high alert in Delhi on Diwali amid terror threat from Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Following intelligence reports that JeM may target the national capital on Diwali, unprecedented security arrangements have been made at 'places of higher footfalls', IANS reported.

The precautionary steps were taken after telephonic conversations between two Jaish commanders from across the border were intercepted.

The report said that the security is at the highest level in markets of Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh which see heavy crown during the festive season.

Security has also been increased at more than two dozen malls and multiplexes in the national capital, top sources in Delhi Police were quoted as saying by the news agency. Security has also been upgraded at government buildings in Central Delhi.

Delhi Police have deployed Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) in key areas, including Khan Market, Bengali Market, Connaught Place, India Gate, Rajpath, India International Centre (IIC) and Delhi Gymkhana besides a security cover of armed paramilitary personnel.

Intelligence agencies have also sounded a general alert for other metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.