Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Security guard at RPI leader's house shot at; severely injured

The guard, Hari Nath, was shot twice, in both his legs


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 31, 2020, 09:10 PM IST

A Republic Party of India (RPI) leader's house security guard was shot at on Sunday in Delhi.

The security guard was left seriously injured in the incident.

The  RPI leader Mohd Shakeel Saifi was sleeping inside the house during the time of the incident.

The guard, Hari Nath, was shot twice, in both his legs, below his knees. A total of five shots were fire at him, the police claims.

According to the police, the plan of the unknown assailant/assailants was to scare the leader. 

The police are investigating the matter.

The RPI leader Saifi is the party's national president of the minority panel.