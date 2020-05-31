Security guard at RPI leader's house shot at; severely injured

A Republic Party of India (RPI) leader's house security guard was shot at on Sunday in Delhi.

The security guard was left seriously injured in the incident.

The RPI leader Mohd Shakeel Saifi was sleeping inside the house during the time of the incident.

The guard, Hari Nath, was shot twice, in both his legs, below his knees. A total of five shots were fire at him, the police claims.

According to the police, the plan of the unknown assailant/assailants was to scare the leader.

The police are investigating the matter.

The RPI leader Saifi is the party's national president of the minority panel.