Security forces neutralise top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander

In a major achievement, the security forces neutralised on Tuesday one of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, Asif Maqbool Bhat, in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in the security agencies said the killing of Asif comes as a big setback to Pakistan, as it was banking upon him a lot to foment trouble in north Kashmir.

Asif was responsible for the recent shootout in which four members of a fruit merchant’s family, including a two-year-old girl, were injured. He was also responsible for the killing of a migrant labourer.