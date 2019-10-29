Security forces kill terrorist who shot dead a truck driver in J&K's Anantnag district

Security forces on Tuesday morning eliminated a terrorist who shot dead a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On Monday evening, terrorists had attacked the truck driver in the Kanelwan area of Bijbehara town of the district.

The operation between security forces and terrorists continued the entire night in the area. Security forces suspect that the same terrorist killed the truck driver.

Two other terrorists reportedly escaped from the operation location. The eliminated terrorist is a local and was identified by a truck driver.

The deceased truck driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt, who was a resident of Katra in Jammu. According to the police, he was waiting in the Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

“Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson had said.

The operation came just before the scheduled visit of a European parliament delegation to the valley to take a close look at the situation. The 28-member delegation has arrived in the valley on a one-day visit.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, which ended the special status for the region.

Earlier, two truck drivers named Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

It is being believed that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, are trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.