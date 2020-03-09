Security forces gun down two terrorists in K&K's Shopian district

According to police sources, the slain terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Security forces on Monday gunned down two terrorists in the Khawjapora Reban area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police sources, the slain terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. One of them is said to be a local, while the other is probably a foreigner. It is also being said that the local terrorist was active with Hizbul since May 2016.

The security forces had received specific inputs about the presence of a few militants in the region following which, a search operation was launched. As the forces reached the spot, the terrorists opened fire on them leading to a gun battle between the two sides.

The operation was conducted by the joint forces of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles and lasted around five hours.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to the information, when the security forces were leaving the area after the encounter ended, youth pelted stones at them following which, tear gas was used to disperse them.

Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in Kulgam and Shopian districts of South Kashmir as a precautionary measure.