Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K's Rajouri sector

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been called off.

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been called off after an unidentified terrorist was gunned down by security forces.

The operation began late on Thursday night in the Mehari village of Rajouri.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, a magazine and a few grenades, have been recovered from the terrorist.

“One terrorist killed in the ongoing encounter at Mehari Kalakote Rajouri. Arms Ammunition recovered. Identify of the slain terrorist not known. Further details being verified," DGP Dilbag Singh of J&K Police said, adding that the operation has now been called off.

Sources in the police claimed that the identity of the dead militant was being ascertained and that he "seems to be a foreigner".

Recently, the security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists in Nowshera the sector and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition beside Pakistan made things were also recovered.