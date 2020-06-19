Security forces gun down eight terrorists in two separate encounters in Kashmir

At least eight terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Awantipora and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in Awantipora's Pampore on Friday, informed Dilbag Singh DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Both ongoing operations resumed in the morning today. At Meej in Pampore after killing of one terrorist, two others entered local Jamia mosque which is a huge structure. Restraint exercised and only limited tactics used," he said.

"Two terrorists hiding in the mosque also neutralised by the operation party. With this, all three terrorists trapped at Meej, Pampore are neutralised," he said.

The police informed that the firing was not retaliated keeping in view the sanctity of the mosque. Later, special operation group (SOG) commandos of Jammu and Kashmir police took the job of flushing out the terrorists and they entered the mosque barefooted. Using only tear gas smoke shells, the commandos succeeded in killing of two terrorists in the mosque.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that there was no use of firing or IED as the joint team of police, army and CRPF exhibited a great degree of “professionalism.”

In another operation that was launched on Thursday in Shopian, five terrorists have been killed so far by the security forces.

The encounter broke out at 2 pm when terrorists were cordoned in Munand area of Shopian. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and the hiding terrorists changed the location and ran away in dense Apple orchards. The cordon was then widened and searches were going till late last night.

With the first light on Friday, the terrorists were located and engaged by security forces. So far, five of them have been eliminated.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in both districts as a precautionary measure.

Further search operations in the area are underway.