Security forces foil LoC infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector; 5-7 Pak Army regulars and terrorists killed

Besides, four JeM terrorists were killed in the valley and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army's BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating at least five Pak regulars and terrorists.

"In the last 36 hours, a number of attempts by Pakistan to disturb peace in the valley and target Amarnath yatra. A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of 5 to 7 Pak regulars/terrorists," sources said.

Besides, four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the valley in the last 24 hours. A cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings have been recovered.

In Last 36 hours, Pak has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other organisations, they added.

"These activities by Pak establishes Pak’s complicity to terror activities and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," they said.

Sources said the response by security forces vindicates the build up in the hinterland.

The LoC in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher calibre weapons.

This comes after Indian Army on Friday alleged that Pakistani terrorists were plotting an attack on Amarnath Yatra. The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with POF markings on it.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the valley immediately.

On Saturday, Pakistan alleged that the Indian Army had used cluster ammunition, a claim vehemently rejected by Indian Army. Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception."

(With ANI inputs)