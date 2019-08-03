Security forces foil LoC infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector; 5-7 Pak Army regulars and terrorists killed

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeIndia

India

Security forces foil LoC infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector; 5-7 Pak Army regulars and terrorists killed

Besides, four JeM terrorists were killed in the valley and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army's BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating at least five Pak regulars and terrorists.

"In the last 36 hours, a number of attempts by Pakistan to disturb peace in the valley and target Amarnath yatra. A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of 5 to 7 Pak regulars/terrorists," sources said. 

Besides, four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the valley in the last 24 hours. A cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings have been recovered. 

In Last 36 hours, Pak has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other organisations, they added. 

"These activities by Pak establishes Pak’s complicity to terror activities and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and hinterland," they said. 

Sources said the response by security forces vindicates the build up in the hinterland.

The LoC in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher calibre weapons.

This comes after Indian Army on Friday alleged that Pakistani terrorists were plotting an attack on Amarnath Yatra. The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with POF markings on it.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the valley immediately.

On Saturday, Pakistan alleged that the Indian Army had used cluster ammunition, a claim vehemently rejected by Indian Army. Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception." 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE