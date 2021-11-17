Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

In a major success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter that took place at two different locations in Kulgam. Confirming the development, IG Kashmir said, "This encounter took place in Gopalpura and Pombai areas of Kulgam.

The encounter is still underway in Pombai area.

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Pombai area of ​​the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, a joint team of police and army cordoned off the area. As soon as the search operation started, an exchange of fire broke out between the terrorists and the security forces. After the security forces reached the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire, triggering an encounter and killing four terrorists. The bodies of the slain terrorists have also been recovered by the security forces. There is a possibility of 3-4 more terrorists hiding in the area.

Notably, the Indian Army had said on Tuesday itself that the security forces will not allow anyone to work under white-collar terrorism. Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC of 15 Corps, Srinagar Headquarters, said, 'Will not allow white-collar terrorism to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir.' He made it clear that those who work behind the recruitment and funding of terrorism in Kashmir (money, status, good jobs for their families and children) should be questioned by our people. The GOC was commenting on the encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Hyderpora area of ​​Srinagar on Monday.