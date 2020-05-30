Headlines

India

Security forces bust Pak-backed biggest spy network seeking information on Indian defence installations

The callers posed fictitious identity and the involvement of ISI was suspected.

Manish Shukla

Updated: May 30, 2020, 04:52 PM IST

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has carried out a joint operation with J&K military intelligence based on military inputs and was successful in busting illegal VOIP exchange/SIM boxes.

A total of three functional sim boxes and one standby sim box along with 191 sim cards, laptop modem; antennas; batteries and connectors were seized. In the month of May this year, defence persons received calls from suspicious numbers, seeking information related to Ladakh Region and important defence installations.

 Further investigation by military intelligence and Crime Branch Mumbai Police revealed few illegal VoIP exchanges at Mumbai, which route calls incoming from Pakistan to local numbers, which were then used to extract information from defence persons. Based on this Crime branch Mumbai Police carried out a joint operation with Military intelligence.  

The exchanges which converted international voice calls originating from Pakistan into local GSM calls using the Chinese SIM Boxes (boxes fitted with GSM SIM cards of local cellular service providers) have been busted in a Police raid on 28 May 20.

 These SIM boxes also used dynamic IMEI system, which made them difficult to be tracked. This system is declared illegal by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Investigations so far have revealed that the busted exchanges caused revenue losses in crores to the country’s telecom department.

 The subsequent probe had then revealed that those exchanges were being used by hostile intelligence agencies to seek military information through calls and posed a security threat to the nation.

