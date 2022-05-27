Security forces avenge Amreen Bhat, eliminate terrorists who murdered Kashmiri TV actor

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 08:15 AM IST

Srinagar: The terrorists who murdered Kashmiri artist Amreen Bhat have been killed in an encounter that started Thursday at Pulwama's Aganhanzipora area, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday. Bhat was murdered on Wednesday.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said 10 terrorists, including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in Kashmir in the past three days. "Heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours," he added.

The police said two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Soura area. The terrorists have been identified as Shakri Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, the news agency ANI reported.

Bhat was killed in Budgam's Chadoora area on Wednesday. Her 10-year-old nephew sustained a bullet injury on his arm. He is receiving treatment at a hospital.

