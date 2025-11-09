FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch

Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail has come under scrutiny after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates using mobile phones, watching television, sparking controversy over security lapses and preferential treatment.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch
Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail has come under scrutiny after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates using mobile phones, watching television, sparking controversy. The prison authorities have launched a probe after the video raised allegations of security lapses and preferential treatment.

The clip showed alleged ISIS Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna and a serial rapist and killer, and other notorious criminals, according to an NDTV report. In the minute-long video, Manna, a Bengaluru resident, can be seen drinking tea and scrolling through a phone as he speaks to the person recording the video. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked Manna, a computer application specialist, for his affiliation with the banned terror outfit ISIS, according to the Indian Express.
 

After a video goes viral, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said that the Karnataka Government has suspended the officers and took action against them."In the past too, when such incidents occurred, we suspended officers and took action. Even earlier in Parappana Agrahara jail, we had suspended those found guilty and taken measures. We have appointed B. Dayanand as the head. He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I have asked him to investigate and submit a report. Such things cannot be tolerated,” Parmeshwara said in conversation with ANI.

This is not the first time that the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has faced scrutiny. In October, a video showed notorious rowdy-sheeter Srinivas, aka Gubbachi Seena, celebrating his birthday inside, raising concerns about prison security and oversight. A photo showed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, in prison for the Renukaswamy murder case, receiving VIP treatment. He was seen chatting with inmates, smoking, and having coffee.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
