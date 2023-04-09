Search icon
Security beefed up in Punjab’s Bathinda amid Amritpal Singh's rumoured call for Baisakhi congregation

In an unverified video, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has urged his supporters to spread the word around for a big gathering on Baisakhi to discuss issues faced by Sikh community.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Police have beefed up security arrangements in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi festival after an unverified video of fugitive Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced. The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief allegedly urges his supporters to spread the word around for a big gathering on Baisakhi to discuss issues faced by Sikh community. 

The security arrangement is a positive message that the situation in the state is normal, Punjab Additional Director General of Police, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar has asserted. 

"We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are here for the convenience of people. We want more and more people to visit the state on Baisakhi. It will send out a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. No restrictions have been imposed," ADGP Parmar said ahead of Baisakhi celebrations on April 14. 

(Inputs from ANI)

