Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

Security beefed up in Delhi after serial blasts in Kerala

MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador for India's largest commercial bank

Kerala blast: IED device caused fatal explosion at convention centre, says state police

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

From home cook to acclaimed YouTuber: Meet Nisha Madhulika, her impressive net worth is...

Viral video: Desi woman in sizzling attire grooving to San Sanana will make your jaw drop, watch

Indian cricketers who played most matches as captain

Highest wicket takers in ongoing World Cup 2023

10 iconic lines of Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from Friends

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

When Matthew Perry revealed beating up Canada PM Justin Trudeau: 'It was pure jealousy'

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

HomeIndia

India

Security beefed up in Delhi after serial blasts in Kerala

On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Security has been beefed-up around churches and at metro stations in Delhi in the wake of the Kerala convention centre blast on Sunday. A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places.

"Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said.

"We are already keeping strict vigil in overcrowded markets. Extra platoon deployment has already been done considering the festival season," the person said. On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others.

The blast occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century. According to sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is in continuous touch with central agencies.

READ | Kerala blast: IED device caused fatal explosion at convention centre, says state police

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Concerns regarding terrorism, deaths’: PM Modi speaks to Egyptian president, discusses Israel-Hamas war

Satranga: Ranbir Kapoor leaves Rashmika Mandanna, family for revenge, Arijit Singh's 'magical' voice in Animal wins fans

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow? Check India vs England latest weather forecast

5 Halloween party themes and decoration ideas for spooky night

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE