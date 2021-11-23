Security beefed up at Kalka-Shimla railway line following terror threats, strict checking underway

Security has been beefed up in Himachal Pradesh's Kalka-Shimla rail line following reports of terrorist threats. This comes after authorities received threats from terror organisations earlier this month naming temples and railway stations, including the Shimla railway station, ANI reported.

Looking at the possibilities of terror attacks, the Shimla Railway administration has taken serious cognizance of the threats and the state police is on high alert. The Indian railway segment between Kalka and Shimla is a popular tourist destination. Six trains are currently operating on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, strict checking of passengers and luggage at Shimla Heritage Railway Station is underway.

The Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station, Joginder Singh informed that a special meeting of the different departments of the railways was conducted after which a decision was made to strengthen the security and safety measures of the Shimla railway station.

"Our security forces including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are already on alert. In the meeting, we decided to push patrolling even more and regulate it in a better manner. We have also decided to make people aware of reporting suspicious articles," he said.

The Kalka-Shimla railway line was designated as a UNESCO world historic site in 2008 after which it became a popular tourist destination. The Heritage Museum is maintaining the area's history. The Indian railway segment between Kalka and Shimla is a popular tourist destination.